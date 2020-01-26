US Land Agency Seeks to ID Public Parcels That Lack Access

U.S. land managers say they will release by mid-March a priority list of federal lands that need but don’t have public access.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials want people to nominate lands where the public could legally hunt, fish or pursue other recreational purposes, except the lands have no or limited access.

The agency manages 383,000 square miles of land, primarily in western states.

A representative of the National Wildlife Federation says the public access initiative is laudable but must be considered in the context of Trump’s broad rollbacks of environmental rules.