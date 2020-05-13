US Judge Asks Nevada High Court if Gun Makers can be Liable

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. judge is asking Nevada’s highest court to decide whether state law allows gun manufacturers and sellers to be held liable for deaths.

The judge is considering a lawsuit from the parents of a victim of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

He says he's concerned that gun makers argued they would be immune even if they sold Tommy guns or military rifles to civilians.

Federal law generally protects gun manufacturers and dealers after shootings.

A Seattle couple whose daughter died in the 2017 Las Vegas shooting say in their lawsuit that guns were sold that could easily be modified to fire like automatic weapons.