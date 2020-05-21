US Envoy Working to Resuscitate Flagging Afghan Peace Deal

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The first visit to Kabul by Washington’s peace envoy since Afghanistan’s squabbling political leadership reached a power-sharing agreement comes amid an increase in violence blamed mostly on an Islamic State affiliate that has been targeted in stepped-up U.S. bombing.

In a flurry of tweets early Thursday, Zalmay Khalilzad told of his meetings in Doha earlier in the week with Taliban representatives and his meetings Wednesday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and fellow leader Abdullah Abdullah.

All were aimed at resuscitating a U.S.-Taliban peace deal signed in February.