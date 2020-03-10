US Commander Paints Grim Picture of Taliban Peace Deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. commander for the Middle East is painting a grim picture of the peace process with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

He says the current level of attacks is higher than allowed in the plan and he has no confidence the group will honor its commitments.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie tells the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that he has plans to cut the number of troops to 8,600 by the summer, but so far the U.S. “has not developed military plans” for the full withdrawal in 14 months that is called for in the peace plan.