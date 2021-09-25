Taliban Hang Body in Public; Signal Return to Past Tactics

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have hanged a dead body from a crane in a main city square in Afghanistan.

The gruesome display in the western city of Herat on Saturday signals a return to some of the hard-line movement's brutal methods of the past.

Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi runs a pharmacy on the side of the square.

He told The Associated Press that four bodies were brought to the square Saturday and that three were moved to other public areas in the city to be displayed.

Seddiqi says the Taliban announced that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police.