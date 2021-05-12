US Advisers Endorse Pfizer COVID Shot for Kids 12 and Up

Federal health advisers have endorsed use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12.

Earlier in the week, the Food and Drug Administration cleared the expanded use of Pfizer's shots, which has been used for months in people 16 and older.

The younger kids in some places are already rolling up their sleeves.

But much of the nation was waiting for Wednesday's recommendation from advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New advice coming from the CDC also says it’s OK for people of any age to get a coronavirus shot at the same time as other needed vaccinations.