Upcoming Readiness Exercises at Air National Guard Base
The 153rd Airlift Wing will be conducting readiness exercises from Thursday, August 5, to Monday, August 9.
Get our free mobile app
This will be taking place on the Wyoming Air National Guard base in Cheyenne.
Because of this, the public may notice increased activity on the base and may hear simulated weapons firing for very short periods of time.
The exercises will conclude each day at 5 p.m.
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.