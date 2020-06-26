University of Wyoming to Allow Shared Dorm Rooms This Fall

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Some students at the University of Wyoming will be allowed to share dorm rooms under a revised plan to resume in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan approved by trustees Tuesday provides for 138 double-occupancy dorm rooms this fall. The Laramie Boomerang reports a previously approved plan would have only allowed one student per dorm room.

University officials realized that would leave 50 students without housing. Trustee David Fall says doubling up could help students deal with social distancing. More than 400 students asked before the pandemic to live with certain roommates in the upcoming year.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved