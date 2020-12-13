University of Wyoming Close to Reinstating Spring Break

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A new proposal by the University of Wyoming’s administration would reinstate a spring break that was previously canceled.

University President Ed Seidel told the Board of Trustees Wednesday that the new schedule would allow for a spring break from March 31 to April 4.

The proposal was introduced as part of an overview on the university’s plan for the spring semester. After the break, students would resume classes virtually until the end of the semester.

The school had previously canceled spring break due to complications spurred on by the pandemic. The school says it intends for the first two days of classes beginning on Jan. 21 to be online.

