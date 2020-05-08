UN: Live Animal Markets Shouldn’t be Closed Despite Virus

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization said that although a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan selling live animals likely played a significant role in the emergence of the new coronavirus, it does not recommend that such live markets be shut down globally.

The U.N. health agency said investigations into the pandemic's animal origins are continuing in China and that it could take considerable time before the species is identified.

To date, China has not yet invited WHO or other external experts to be part of that investigation.

WHO said having other experts involved can often help discussions, but that it isn't always necessary.