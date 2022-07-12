Bucking Horses Replace Cheyenne Frontier Days Cattle Drive

The traditional Cheyenne Frontier Days cattle drive which has traditionally served as the unofficial kickoff to CFD is being replaced this year by a bucking horse drive. which will also run later in the day.

That's according to Cheyenne Frontier Days spokeswoman Nicole Gamst.

Gamst told Townsquare Media on Tuesday that the reason for the change is that the cattle used in the 2022 ''Daddy of 'em all" will be in use starting on Saturday, July 16, for the qualifying events for CFD 2022.

That means they will be needed at Frontier Park before Sunday.

Gamst said that the cattle had not been in use as early in previous Frontier Days schedules, but the schedule change this year meant that the traditional Sunday cattle drive will be scratched in favor of the bucking horse roundup and drive.

The time has also been changed for 2022. While the cattle drive typically started around 7 a.m. or so on the Sunday before CFD, this year's bucking horse roundup will start around 1 p..m.

According to a Frontier Days news release:

''The roundup begins at approximately 1 p.m. at the intersection of I-25 & Horse Creek Road north of the city. It then moves along I-25 on the Eastern frontage road to Hynds Blvd, turns south to Central Ave., to Kennedy Road, and then moves from Kennedy Road to Hynds Blvd, and into Frontier Park.

Approximate arrival times at the following areas are as follows:

I-25 and Horse Creek Rd/Iron Mountain 1:00 p.m.

I-25 frontage road and Riding Club Road 1:20 p.m.

I-25 and Vandehei Road 1:30 p.m.

I-25 and Central Avenue 1:45 p.m.

Please note: The Wyoming Highway Patrol will not allow parking along I-25 at any time during the Roundup. Central Ave., between Kennedy Road and Hynds Blvd., will be closed while horses are on Central Ave.''