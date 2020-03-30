Two More F.E. Warren Airmen Test Positive for Coronavirus

Two more airmen assigned to F.E. Warren Air Force Base have tested positive for the coronavirus, the base said Monday evening.

Base spokesman 1st Lt. Jon Carkhuff says "leadership is actively monitoring the situation and the base’s public health office is taking action to properly isolate the individuals in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines."

"The 90th Medical Group is also conducting contact tracing to discover and inform those who may have interacted with the affected members," Carkhuff said.

The base remains at Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie, and Carkhuff says "personnel must comply with isolation and quarantine instructions."

According to Laramie County Emergency Operations Center spokesman Michael Skinner, there are currently 21 positive COVID-19 cases in Laramie County. Of those individuals, Skinner says 20 are in Cheyenne and one is in Burns.