Turkey Downs Syrian Fighter Jet in Northwest Idlib

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's Defense Ministry and Syrian state-run media say Turkish forces have shot down a Syrian government warplane in northwestern Syria.

The shootdown Tuesday marks the third such incident in as many days, amid growing clashes between the two national armies.

Meanwhile, state-run Syrian media said troops shot down a Turkish drone.

Turkey's Defense Ministry also says Syrian government shelling killed one Turkish soldier and wounded another in the Idlib region, raising to 55 the number of Turkish losses this month in direct clashes between Turkish troops and Russian-backed Syrian forces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he hopes to broker a cease-fire in Syria later this week when he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.