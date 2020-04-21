Syria Refugees to Face Their Torturers in German Court

BERLIN (AP) — Two former members of Syria's secret police will go on trial in Germany charged with crimes against humanity.

The trial in Koblenz will see more than a dozen witnesses testify in what human rights activists say is a landmark case.

A man who fled Syria six years ago, told The Associated Press that he hopes justice will be done.

He was detained at the notorious Branch 251 jail near Damascus.

German prosecutors say thousands of people were tortured at the site during the early months of the Syrian uprising and at least 58 were killed.