Trump Threatens to Fire Fauci in Rift With Disease Expert

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting he'll fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens.

Speaking early Monday at a campaign rally in Opa-Locka, Florida, Trump expressed frustration that the surging cases of a virus that has killed more than 231,000 people in the United States remains in the news, sparking chants of “Fire Fauci” from his supporters.

Trump replied, “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election.”

Fauci has grown outspoken that Trump has ignored his advice for containing the virus.

Democrat Joe Biden tweeted Monday that the U.S. needs a president who “listens to experts” like Fauci.