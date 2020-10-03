Trump Said to be Improving but Next 48 Hours ‘Critical’

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump went through a “very concerning” period Friday and the next 48 hours “will be critical in terms of his care” as he battles the coronavirus at a military hospital.

The comments on Saturday by Mark Meadows were in contrast to the rosy assessment of Trump’s condition offered by his doctors and other White House staff.

Trump's physician took pains not to reveal the president had received supplemental oxygen at the White House on Friday before heading to the hospital.

Trump’s doctors updated the public on the president’s health at a press conference at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.