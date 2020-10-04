Trump Declares ‘I Get It’ and Then Briefly Leaves Hospital

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump declared, “I get it,” in a message to the nation before briefly leaving the hospital to salute cheering supporters from his motorcade.

The president, who is infected with COVID-19, cruised by supporters in his bulletproof SUV.

He was driven by Secret Service agents in protective gear who were potentially exposed to the disease that has swept through the White House in recent days.

Hours earlier,Trump’s medical team reported that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid treatment typically only recommended for the very sick.

Doctors say his health is improving and that he could be discharged as early as Monday.