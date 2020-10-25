Trump Aide Says ‘We’re Not Going to Control the Pandemic’

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — The coronavirus has reached the upper echelons of the White House again, with an outbreak among aides to Vice President Mike Pence just over a week from Election Day.

A top White House official declared on Sunday that “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

Officials also scoffed at the notion of Pence dialing back in-person campaigning despite positive tests among several people in his office.

Democrat Joe Biden says that the White House chief of staff,Mark Meadows, is effectively waving “the white flag of defeat."