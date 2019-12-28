Travelers in Wyoming, Colo. and Nebraska Facing Snow, DIA Delays

A winter storm is bringing snow to parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska just as many holiday travelers make their way home.

The National Weather Service says Saturday's storm is forecast to bring heavy snow to parts of Colorado's plains through Saturday night with near blizzard conditions possible depending on snowfall. Snow is also falling in eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

The weather is causing delays at Denver International Airport.

About 5 percent of its daily flights were canceled, on smaller carriers. Strong winds and blowing snow could still cause problems Sunday as the storm heads into the central and northern Plains.