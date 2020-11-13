Traditional Thanksgiving ‘Incredibly Risky,’ Health Officials Say

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is cautioning residents against keeping traditional Thanksgiving plans this year, as the number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming continue to rise to all-time highs.

"Wyoming remains in the top ten U.S. states with the highest rates of COVID-19 spread," the agency said in a news release. "The large number of ill people along with high spread rates positions a traditional Thanksgiving as an incredibly risky situation."

The agency says the number of active COVID-19 cases in Laramie County doubled from Oct. 29 to Nov. 11.

"Following people attending Halloween activities, we saw an increase in positive cases reporting exposure from social gatherings," said County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman. "It is imperative for the community to focus on keeping their family, friends, and neighbors safe with alternative Thanksgiving plans."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with people in your household, and recommends people host a virtual meal with friends and family who don’t live with them.

"It is important to remember that COVID-19 will not be in our lives forever, and being responsible with your family’s health is essential for future celebrations," said CLCHD Executive Director Kathy Emmons.

