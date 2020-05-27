Time Running Out on the Last US-Russia Nuclear Arms Treaty

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time is running out on an arms control treaty that, if it's allowed to expire, will leave the world with no legal restrictions on U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons for the first time in nearly half a century.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty is the only remaining U.S.-Russia arms control pact.

It's set to expire on Feb. 5, unless President Donald Trump extends it or succeeds in negotiating a replacement treaty.

Russia has offered to extend the treaty, but Trump is holding out.

He wants to get China into a three-way treaty, but that effort is still in the starting blocks.