TikTok-er Captures the Essence of Wyoming Spring in 8-Second Video

For those that have lived in Wyoming for any real amount of time, know that the temperature can drastically change in an instance. There have been multiple days that we have gone through all four seasons and sometimes, in a record amount of time.

A TikTok page for one, andyaustinphoto, shared a short, 8-second video, that sums up spring in the Cowboy State to perfection. Although less than ten seconds in length, Andy stated that the difference in the blizzard-like conditions to sunny weather took place in the matter of fifteen minutes (in Buffalo, Wyoming).

The video was originally posted on February 12th, 2022, but Wyomingites recently saw this type of weather last Friday and Saturday (April 22nd & 23rd, 2022).

I've told stories of Wyoming weather to out of state friends and family that have never been here before, that have a hard time believing this to be true. So for that, thank you Andy for posting this video. I now have undeniable proof!

Andy has a myriad of awesome videos of both Wyoming and Montana on his personal TikTok account. He has managed to amass a pretty decent following as well. He has 95,000 followers and over 3.8 million likes! Those are massive numbers!

Most definitely keep the videos coming, Andy.

