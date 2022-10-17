Thunder Basin Improves to 5-3 With Big Road Win over Kelly Walsh

Thunder Basin stayed in the hunt for a home playoff game in 4A with a resounding 55-20 win over Kelly Walsh in Casper. After KW got out to a 6-0 lead, Thunder Basin answered right back with a 1-yard run for a score from Kayden LaFromboise to lead for good at 7-6. LaFramboise also caught a 70-yard touchdown pass in the 2nd quarter and he is one of the more dynamic players in 4A football. The Bolts led 28-7 at halftime and rolled on in from there to win their 3rd in a row.

Thunder Basin will be in Casper for the 2nd straight week to take on Natrona on Friday. The Bolts with a win in that game can grab the 3rd seed if Rock Springs wins as well. the Tigers will play Cheyenne Central this week. If the Bolts win and Central wins, then Thunder Basin gets the #4 seed. Should Thunder Basin lose, they will be the #5 seed.

It's been rough sledding for Kelly Walsh this year with a record of 1-7. The Trojans are still mathematically alive for a playoff spot at #8 but in scenario #1, they would have to beat Cheyenne East on the road and have Cheyenne South beat Laramie. They can tie for 8th place in 4A with a loss and a South win and the point differential would kick in with South and Laramie. If the Trojans lose and Laramie beats South, then KW would be eliminated,

We have some great photos from that game on Friday in Casper thanks to Liz Masterson so be sure and take a look at those. They're in our gallery below. Enjoy!

