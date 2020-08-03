Three Wyoming Sightseeing Balloons Crash, up to 20 Injured

Between 16 and 20 people are injured after three hot air balloons crashed in separate incidents in Jackson Hole on Monday morning.

Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr says at least one person was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment.

Carr describes the crash scene as about half a mile long and that weather apparently contributed to the crashes.

The balloons apparently went down separately and did not crash into each other.

All of the balloons belong to Wyoming Balloon Company sightseeing balloon operator.

The company could not be reached to comment.

