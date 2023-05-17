Three Wyoming Brewers Win Big at the World Beer Cup

Three Wyoming breweries won major awards in three categories at the prestigious World Beer Cup last week in Tennessee, the executive director of the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild said Wednesday

“Wyoming breweries have proven over and over again that they’re worthy of notice and have earned a place amidst the greatest brewers in the world,” Michelle Forster said.

“We are proud of all our members for continuing to hold high the standard of excellence in this incredibly dynamic and competitive industry," Forster said.

The Brewers Association received more than 10,000 entries in 51 countries and hosted the competition in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 2023 Wyoming winners are:

Roadhouse Brewing Co. The BeerTrekker. Courtesy Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild. Roadhouse Brewing Co. The BeerTrekker. Courtesy Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild. loading...

Roadhouse Brewing Co., in Jackson Hole, won a silver (second place) award for its OG Kush in the Session Beer or Table Beer category.

Max Shafer, Brewmaster at Roadhouse Brewing Co., complimented his staff for their hard work.

"Brewing beer isn't always as glorious as some may think, so to be recognized on the world stage makes those long hard days and nights worth it," Shafer said. "I couldn't be more proud of our Roadhouse team.”

Bonds Brewing Co. The BeerTrekker. Courtesy Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild. Bonds Brewing Co. The BeerTrekker. Courtesy Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild. loading...

Bond’s Brewing Co., in Laramie, won a bronze (third place) award for its Jack O'Lantern Ale in the Pumpkin Ale category.

Jay Bond, co-founder of Bond’s Brewing Co., said, “We are very humbled to win a medal at the World Beer Cup in two different categories two years in a row!”

Accomplice Brewing. The BeerTrekker. Courtesy the Wyoming Craft Beer Guild. Accomplice Brewing. The BeerTrekker. Courtesy the Wyoming Craft Beer Guild. loading...

Accomplice Brewing in Cheyenne won a bronze award for its Slumber Car in the Brown Porter category.

Victor Gabriel, head brewer at Accomplice Brewing said he was “Super stoked to keep bringing back medals to Wyoming!”

Forster said Wyoming historically performs well in this competition despite having among the fewest breweries in the nation.

Wyoming has 43 licensed breweries.

However, the state ranks fourth per capita in breweries to population, she said.

Past Wyoming World Beer Cup winners include Altitude Chophouse in Laramie, Snake River Brewing in Jackson Hole, Melvin Brewing in Alpine and Black Tooth Brewing in Sheridan – all of whom have multiple World Beer Cup awards to their credit.

Visit here for a full list of winners.

