Thousands Prepare to Get Off Ship Hit by Virus in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal and state officials in California are preparing to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the coast of San Francisco with at least 21 people aboard infected with the coronavirus.

Personnel covered head to toe in protective gear Monday woke up passengers on the Grand Princess to check whether they were sick.

Fences were installed at an 11-acre site at the port as authorities readied flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,400 passengers to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine.

The U.S. death toll from the virus reached at least 21 and the number of cases worldwide soared above 110,000.