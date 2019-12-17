Thermopolis Lands On Time Magazine’s 2019 World’s Coolest Places List

Time Magazine (for Kids) recently released The World's Coolest Places 2019 list and Wyoming made the cut.

Time recognized the Wyoming Dinosaur Center & Dig Sites as one of the most fun places in the world for family fun. Time writer Ellen Nam wrote:

The Wyoming Dinosaur Center sits on the Morrison Formation, a huge deposit of rocks rich with prehistoric fossils. In fact, more than 10,000 bones have been found at the museum’s main dig site. Visitors can really get in on the excavation action. Kids can visit the dig sites, where they work with paleontologists to find dinosaur bones and other ancient discoveries. “We give kids the opportunity to work alongside us, to be a part of the science,” says education director Jessica Lippincott. Back inside the museum, they can join the staff to clean and examine their fossil finds.

It's great to see the Thermopolis based dinosaur museum getting the world wide recognition it deserves.

For more information, visit the Wyoming Dinosaur Center & Dig Sites official Facebook page here.