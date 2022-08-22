There’s NO DOUBT Wyoming Bull Elk Are Better Than Others

If you love the outdoors and watching wildlife like elk, wait until you see this video from wildlife photographer Steve Mattheis.

It's getting to be the time of the year when boy elk start looking for a girl elk to start making elk babies. Even though many of the bull elk still have velvet on their antlers, they are mostly fully grown and will start peeling off the velvet soon.

Their big antlers are uses at a tool for their sparring during rut, which happens sometime between the end of August and mid to late October. Because the rut hasn't started yet, the bulls are still buddies and not competing for their lovers.

Mr. Mattheis, grew up in northwest Wyoming, but didn't start on his photography journey until a few years ago. According to the bio on his website, it wasn't until he was getting ready for his first child to be born before the photography bug hit him.

Living in the Jackson Hole area, there is definitely lots of opportunity for beautiful pictures and videos. On this particular day, Steve headed out before dawn to be able to set up and capture a group of elk he's witnessed the day before.

Bull Elk 4 group Steve Mattheis loading...

He was even lucky enough to catch one particular bull, doing bull elk Yoga. Stretching and getting loose before heading out on their morning run.

Bull Elk 2 Steve Mattheis loading...

Bull elk 1 Steve Mattheis loading...

Bull Elk 5 Steve Mattheis loading...

What a fantastic day he had filming and photographing the elk. The video posted below allows you to ride along and experience this spectacular morning. It's about 23 minutes, so grab your coffee or a cocktail and get ready to have your mind blown by the Wyoming beauty.

