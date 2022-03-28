The Weather Is Becoming Nice, So Get Ready For Wyoming Tourons

Everywhere you look, the signs of Spring are showing. This means families from all over the world will be heading out on their family vacations and many will make the decision to come to Wyoming. That also means that tourons will be coming too.

Signs that tourist season is getting close:

Temps are warming up and flip flops & shorts are out.

Snow is starting to melt in the high country.

The animals are starting to roam a little more free

Road construction is starting to pop up across the state

Families are out on the water fishing

Touron videos are starting to pop up all over the internet

Wyoming has excellent visitor centers and rest areas that are scattered across the state leading to all the tourist hot spots. You can get Wyoming literature, maps, flyers and learn about the terrain and wildlife. As I was travelling around on some of my adventures, I had a great idea that Travel Wyoming may want to consider using.

How To NOT Be Labeled A Wyoming Touron: Wildlife Instructional Video.

If you go to YouTube and type in Yellowstone Bison, almost all of the top 10 are of people being attacked. These folks may be outstanding citizens in their own town, but lose any and all common sense they have when they get around wildlife. Every year we get new stories of how someone got too close to a bison, bear or elk and get hurt in some way.

Requiring tourists to watch a quick 5 minute video showing how they can easily get hurt by interacting with the wildlife and the proper way to stay away from them. Obviously not every person will watch the video, but hopefully the ones that are curious enough to try to pet the 'fluffy cow' will.

It couldn't hurt, right?

Speaking of one of those videos, this one has been popping up again. Share it with anyone that may be coming to visit this year.

