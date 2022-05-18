The Best Beer Festival in Wyoming Pours in Cheyenne

All beer lovers LOVE beer festivals! Sure, that's really like saying water is wet. But beer festivals are always fun events whether you're a beer connoisseur or just wanting to try a few brews with your friends. And wouldn't you know it, as it turns out, Wyoming's capital city is home to the Cowboy State's best beer festival.

The popular food and beverage publication 'Eat This, Not That' (Drink This, Not That) picked out the best beer festival in every state and I don't think anyone in Cheyenne will dispute this one. Wyoming Brewers Fest is the best beer festival in the Cowboy State.

Here's what 'Eat This, Not That' had to say about the upcoming June beer festival:

When: June 17-18, 2022 An annual fundraising event to preserve the Union Pacific Depot in Cheyenne for the past 26 years, this fest has over 30 participating breweries, including many that are local to Wyoming. Past years have included live music from local bands, yoga, and food trucks.

Notice that date! It's literally in less than a month! Wyoming's best beer festival will be here before you know it as it will take over the downtown Cheyenne Depot Plaza for the weekend of June 17th and 18th.

You may have also noticed recently that Wyoming Brewers Festival announced their music lineup, which looks pretty amazing, especially when you're enjoying some great brews. Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Amber Pacific will play on Friday night and then Saturday night, it's 10 Year Echo and Blink 90210 performing. Who doesn't love drinking some great beer while listening to 90's rock covers?!

We're less than a month away from the best beer festival in Wyoming making its way to Cheyenne. For beer drinkers, it's pretty much like Christmas in June.

