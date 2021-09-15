Thankful Thursdays Returns, Raises $8,570 for Jason’s Friends Foundation

Thankful Thursdays, sponsored by Townsquare Media, has returned for the season and they have started out with a bang - raising nearly $9,000 for the Jason's Friends Foundation.

Get our free mobile app

It was the worst thing that could ever happen to a parent.

When Lisa and Rocky Eades discovered that their son, Jason, was diagnosed with a brain stem tumor, it changed their lives forever. The family went from Denver to New York in search of treatment and a cure, spending countless hours and dollars in hospitals and doctor offices and hotel rooms.

Jason was 8 years old when he was diagnosed with cancer and he fought for as long as he could. He turned nine in April of 1995 and in November of that same year, he tragically passed away after a courageous battle that was truly an inspiration to all who bore witness to it.

Nobody was more inspired by the strength, resiliency, and heart of Jason than his parents were. And because of that, they created the Jason's Friends Foundation, a non-profit organization designed to offer personal and financial assistance to parents with children going through the same thing Jason was.

Since its inception in 1996, the Jason's Friends Foundation has raised more than $5 million, according to its founders. It has been a constant source of support, a constant pillar in the community of Casper and on September 9th, Casper turned up to, once again, show Lisa and Rocky Eades how pivotal they are to the Casper community.

They raised money for and raised a glass to the Jason's Friends Foundation on that night, during the first Thankful Thursday of the 2021 season.

Throughout this season, Thankful Thursday will partner with The Beacon Club and Tito's Vodka to throw a Party With a Purpose every single week.

With live auctions, 50/50 raffles, the infamous 'Lucky Duck' game, and more- Thursdays really have become the new Fridays at the smoke-free Beacon Club, in Mills. Plus, there are multiple chances to win $500 in the bottle draw and all you have to do is just be in the room.

"It’s absolutely amazing to see how Casper shows up a week after week for our Thankful Thursday events," said the host of Thankful Thursdays, Prairie Wife in Heels. "For my regulars that we’ve gotten to know over the years, to brand new people that are coming to show support for a charity that’s near and dear to them, Casper never stops showing up for those in need. It’s humbling and an honor that My Country 95.5 gets to be a part of this week after week and see so much good happening in our community."

To see the schedule of upcoming events, go here.