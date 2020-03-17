A county in northwest Wyoming will close a number of establishments -- including all bars, theaters and gymnasiums -- immediately due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, Teton County Health Officer Travis Riddell has ordered the immediately closure of the following establishments in Teton County, including Jackson:

All theaters (film or stage)

Bars

All coffee/tea shops

Employee Cafeterias

Self-serve buffets

Salad bars

Unpackaged self-serve food services

Nightclubs/Saloons/Taverns

All communal pools, hot tubs, locker rooms, saunas, steam rooms, fitness centers, gyms, conference rooms, and spas

All museums

Tasting Rooms

Restaurants may remain open, but only if they notify the county health department's health division at sara.budge@wyo.gov and follow the following procedures:

Prohibit all dine-in food service, whether inside or outside the establishment and prohibit admitting guests, patrons, customers inside the establishment.

Curbside take out or drive thru food service is permitted. Cash payments are strongly discouraged. Staff who take cash or credit card payments shall use cleansing measures between transactions, including use of best practices issued by Teton County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division. Online and telephonic credit card transactions are highly encouraged. Staff who handle cash or credit cards shall not be involved in preparation, handling, or delivery of food.

Employees must take food items to the curb and give the items to the patron or customer through the car window.

For hotel restaurants, food items may only be delivered as room service or curbside service as described above.

Management shall and must ensure, on a daily

Guidance issued Tuesday by President Donald Trump suggests avoiding "eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts."

Wyoming health officials Tuesday announced the state's newest reported coronavirus case in Laramie County man, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 11.

Most of the cases are in Fremont County and tied to a Lander retirement center.