Testing Finds No New COVID-19 at Wyoming State Hospital

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Special testing for the coronavirus among patients and staff at Wyoming’s primary psychiatric hospital has turned up no new cases.

The Wyoming Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sampled 46 patients and 172 staff members Friday at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston.

Department officials said Monday all tests came back negative. They accounted for 61% of the State Hospital's patients and staff.

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist says such studies can show how a disease affects people and circulates in a given location.

Two patients have tested positive for the coronavirus after transferring to the State Hospital in April.