Take 2 for SpaceX’s 1st Astronaut Launch With More Storms

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts, but rain and storm clouds are threatening more delays.

Elon Musk's company came within minutes Wednesday of launching NASA astronauts for the first time in nearly a decade from the U.S., before lightning interfered.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Friday that managers are debating whether to bump the next launch attempt from Saturday to Sunday to take advantage of a slightly improved forecast at Kennedy Space Center.

Bridenstine says the safety of astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken is the top priority, no matter how many times it takes to launch them aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station.