The University of Wyoming is proud to announce that the United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch will be visiting the campus in honor of the University of Wyoming College of Law 100th anniversary on September 16-17.

Gorsuch will be at an afternoon event with the topic being "Access to Justice", along with the release of his book, "A Republic, If You Can Keep It," on Thursday, September 17. He will be answering questions in a fireside chat format as well.

There will be 360 seats reserved on the 685 seat Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall for the UW law school and members of the Wyoming Judiciary. There will also be a limited amount of tickets for the public on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning in July. Tickets are $10 for UW employees and students and $25 for the public.

Gorsuch will also be speaking at the UW College of Law’s Centennial Celebration Gala that same evening at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. HE will once again be answering questions in a fireside format, and the event will also feature Wyoming U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson and retired Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Marilyn S. Kite. Tickets for this gala will be on sale in April and will be $175 each.

