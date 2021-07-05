‘Superman’, ‘Goonies’ Director Richard Donner, Dead at 91

Famed director Richard Donner has passed away. He was 91 years old.

Donner was a prolific director for much of his life, bringing stories like 'Superman: The Movie,' 'The Goonies,' 'The Omen,' and 'Lethal Weapon' to life on the big screen.

Donner also produced a number of films, but it was his 'Superman' film, and its sequel, that changed the face of comic book movies forever. We may live in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now, but that universe wouldn't exist if it weren't for Donner's Superman movie.

He is survived by his wife, Shuler, whom he married in 1986.