Study Claims Wyoming is One of the Worst States for Working Moms

Mothers are often the unsung heroes of any family, but adding a full time job to the mix makes things even more difficult. Being a mom is already a full time (and often thankless) job, but pile on juggling a career on top of that, and stress levels are bound to rise.

With that in mind, personal finance website, WalletHub, released a new study titled: "2022’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms", were unfortunately, the Cowboy State didn't rate on the good side.

Out of all 50 states (and the District of Columbia), Wyoming ranked 31st overall. That's definitely the worst, but it does put us on the bottom half of the list.

WalletHub used 17 key metrics to rate each state, but the two with the most weight were "Professional Opportunities" and "Work-Life Balance". Our score for the first was 46th. Our score for the later was much better, ranking us at 18th.

Get our free mobile app

The professional opportunities wasn't the only metric that hurt our overall score. We ranked 49th for "Highest Gender Pay Gap (women's earnings as percentage of men's) and 47th for "Lowest Female Executive to Male Executive Ratio).

While Wyoming did rank slightly better with "Child Care" (coming in at 26th), it is easy to see why we scored just under the national average. All things considered, we're still doing better than almost half of the country, but there is most definitely some room for improvement.

No matter what, we all our thankful for everything our mothers do for us year round. Mothers truly make the world go round.

15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming