Struggling With Mental Health During The Holidays Is Normal

Holidays can be hard for a variety of reasons.

Some of us are completely stressed out trying to meet our own expectations of the "perfect holiday" while others are feeling isolated or missing a loved one that has passed in the last year.

When you add a pandemic and the emotional and mental toll it has taken to make it through the ups and downs of 2020 it's totally normal to feel a bit more blue than normal.

Things like getting outside for some sunshine and fresh air, participating in 20 minutes of exercise, or taking some time to meditate or relax with a fun activity can help recharge your emotional batteries.

If meeting a loved one or friend for a cup of coffee is out of the question, why not set up a time to FaceTime and catch up, rather than just texting.

When is it time to seek help?

Here are a few "red flags" that may mean it's time to ask for help.

Inability to concentrate despite your best efforts

Lack of motivation to participate in activities you used to love

Increased alcohol use, or alcohol or drug abuse

Long term heightened irritability, agitation, and moodiness

Repetitive feelings of inadequacy and worthlessness

Seek immediate help if you are self-harming in any way, like cutting yourself, or if you have persistent thoughts of suicide or death.

The Central Wyoming Counseling Center Suicide Prevention Lifeline Call Center is now open to callers at 307-776-0610 or 1-800-273-TALK.

We connected over the phone with Kevin and Bernice Huzucha from the Central Wyoming Counseling Center to learn a bit more about local resources available for Wyomingites struggling with mental health issues not only during the holidays but year-round.