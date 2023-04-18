Storms A’Brewin in Casper: Lightning with Powerful Wind Gusts Tonight

The National Weather Service predicts a strong chance of thunder and lightning tonight in the Casper-area after five o'clock. Could be coupled with hail.

Chance of precipitation is low, around 20-30% throughout the day.

The west wind will increase to 33 mph this evening.

The rest of the week there is a chance of scattered snow showers.

The weather service posted a hazardous weather outlook on their site:

"Isolated thunderstorms are expected for central Wyoming this afternoon. Any thunderstorms will have the potential to produce very gusty winds and small hail. Areas outside of thunderstorms will also see gusty winds today, with gustier winds behind a cold front tonight. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Thursday and Friday...Unsettled weather expected across the region with below normal temperatures and chances for mountain snow."

Creepy Fog Looms Over Casper