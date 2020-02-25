Stocks Slip in Early Trading After Worst Drop in 2 Years

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are slipping in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after the market's biggest drop in more than two years.

The steep sell-off on Monday erased all of the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s gains for the year. Energy companies fell as crude oil prices moved lower.

Technology companies rose, reversing course from a day earlier. Intuit climbed after reporting strong results and announcing that it would buy Credit Karma.

U.S. government bond prices rose, sending yields even lower.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.35% from 1.37% late Monday.