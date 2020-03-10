Stocks Climb on Wall Street Following Worst Day Since 2008

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks, Treasury yields and oil are clawing back some of the plunge they took a day before, when the S&P 500 had its worst drop in more than a decade.

Investors are welcoming the turnaround, but they are not pretending that this is the end of the market's huge swings.

They want to see the number of infections from the new coronavirus decelerate, and they also want a big, coordinated response from global governments and central banks.

President Donald Trump says he’ll ask Congress for tax relief and other quick measures.

The S&P 500 is up 1.5% after paring bigger morning gains.