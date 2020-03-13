Still No Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Natrona County

As of Friday afternoon, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Natrona County, though it is likely the area will see cases.

The announcement came Friday during a press conference at Casper City Hall attended by several area agencies.

Hailey Bloom, Casper-Natrona County Health Department Public Information Officer, made that announcement Friday. Bloom said public health officials are hoping to receive tests by the end of the day.

Mass testing is not recommended.

Health officials have set up a hotline for those without primary care providers to call if they believe they are experiencing symptoms at 307-577-9892.

Those with a primary health provider should exercise that route.

The health department has also set up an email for other questions about the coronavirus at covid@cnchd.org.