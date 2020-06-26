States Retreat as New Virus Cases Hit an All-Time High in US

Texas and Florida clamped down on bars again Friday in the biggest retreat yet amid a surge across the South and West. The number of confirmed new coronavirus infections per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000.

Florida’s restrictions came after its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, almost double the previous record set just two days ago. In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had pursued up to now one of the most aggressive reopening schedules of any state.

There have been rising deaths and hospitalizations around the country. States including Arizona and Alabama have been hit hard.