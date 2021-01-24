Some Black Southern Baptists Feel Shut Out by White Leaders

(AP) As a student in college and seminary, then as a pastor in Texas, Dwight McKissic has been affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention for more than 45 years.

Now he’s pondering whether he and his congregation should break away — following in the footsteps of several other Black pastors who exited in dismay over race-related actions of some white SBC leaders.

A crucial moment could come in June at the SBC’s national meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.

McKissic says he’s ready to leave the white-dominated denomination if delegates rebuff views shared by many Black SBC pastors related to systemic racism in the U.S.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State