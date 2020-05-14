Social Distancing Remains Critical as Wyoming Eases COVID Orders

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist says Wyoming has taken some "big steps forward" in the fight against COVID-19, but the state must continue with its "thoughtful and measured approach."

"We need some time to see how the changes we've made in our orders affect our situation," Harrist said Wednesday of updated statewide public health orders which take effect tomorrow, May 15.

The modified orders will allow restaurants to resume table service under specific conditions and permit people to gather in groups of up to 25.

"More businesses and programs will be able to operate with these new orders," said Harrist. "Of course, because this disease is unfortunately still part of our reality, the way we do things can't yet be the same as they were before this pandemic began."

"Social distancing remains critical for now and will for a while to come," she added. "Keeping our distance from each other helps us slow and limit the spread of this disease so businesses can remain open."

At this time there are 523 lab-confirmed and 165 probable COVID-19 cases in Wyoming. Seven patients have died and 480 have recovered.