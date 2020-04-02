Skier Missing After Avalanche on Mountain Near Jackson

JACKSON, Wyo. (Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide) — A skier is missing after being buried in an avalanche on Wednesday near Jackson.

Almost 30 volunteers from Teton County Search and Rescue searched for the man on Taylor Mountain until dark.

The search was set to continue Thursday.

The incident commander told the Jackson Hole News & Guide that the man was starting to ski the slope when the avalanche happened.

His ski partner did a brief beacon search but couldn't find him.

The slide came on a day when the avalanche danger was rated as moderate.

Three other avalanches were also triggered in the southern Teton Range by skiers and a snowmobile on Wednesday.