Six New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Natrona County Since Sunday

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department said six new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified Sunday night and early Monday, according to a news release.

This brings the number of confirmed cases to 49 in the county. Three new cases were identified on Saturday.

The health department identified the following information about the cases:

Case No. 44 -- A female in her 30s whose exposure is currently unknown with the possibility of community transmission.

Case No. 45 -- A male whose exposure is believed to be related to contact with a known positive case.

Case No. 46 -- A female whose exposure is believed to be related to contact with a known positive case.

Case No. 47 -- A female in her 20s whose exposure is currently unknown with the possibility of community transmission.

Case No. 48 -- A female in her 30s whose exposure is believed to be related to contact with a known positive case.

Case No. 49 --A male in his 30s whose exposure is believed to be related to contact with a known positive case.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Wyoming Department of Health are conducting contact tracing on these new cases to identify and locate anyone else who may be ill or at risk from exposure and recommend they take the necessary precautions.

The city-county health department will provide testing to anyone who may need it.

The department is contacting those who are waiting for test results or identified as possibly exposed and advising them of appropriate precautions to prevent further spread of the illness within the community.

It also believes some of these new cases to be the result of community transmission. That refers to the exposure and contraction of COVID-19 from somewhere within the community, but specifics of where exposure occurred cannot be narrowed down.

Nationwide, community spread is responsible for increased transmission of COVID-19 within communities through common interactions.

The city-county health department will update the county with any new information about these cases as soon as it is publicly available.

The department reminds the public that COVID-19 is still in our community.

Because the virus is incredibly contagious, every county resident should follow the guidelines for slowing the spread of illness including washing hands often, using hand sanitizer when hand washing is unavailable, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, practicing social distancing, covering the mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others and in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.

