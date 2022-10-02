Shoshoni Wins 4th in a Row, Downing Riverside

Shoshoni is still making headway in a very competitive 1A 9-Man classification as they took care of Riverside on Thursday 47-6. For the Wranglers, it was pretty much the Pehton Truempler show as he ran wild over the Riverside defense. It started out with a 9-yard run for a touchdown in the 1st quarter to put the Wranglers up 6-0. That was followed by a short TD pass from Alex Mills to Trey Fike so that gave Shoshoni a 13-point lead. Cannon Campbell got into the act for Shoshoni with a 2-yard run for a score and the successful 2-point try, the Wranglers assumed a 21-0 lead. Truempler added 2 more first-half touchdowns and finished with 187 yards rushing on the night and the lead was 33 at the halftime intermission.

Campbell scored two more touchdowns in the 2nd half and Riverside's lone touchdown came from Ty Strohschein on a 34-yard run but that wasn't nearly enough for the Rebels who fell to 3-2. Riverside has another big game this week at Rocky Mountain. Shoshoni at 4-1 has a big game this week as well at Big Piney which will be on Thursday.

We have some superlative photographs of this match-up in Fremont County in our gallery below, courtesy of Bridget Truempler. Enjoy!

