Shoshoni Marches On to Grab a Spot in 9-Man Final Four

Defending 1A 9-Man state champion Shoshoni has enjoyed an excellent season to date and posted a big 53-12 win over Lusk in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. After an opening-day loss to Pine Bluffs, the Wranglers have reeled off 8 wins in a row and took control of their game against Lusk in the first quarter with a 3-yard run for a touchdown by Pehton Truempler and a 60-yard pick-six from Cannon Campbell. It was more of the same in the 2nd quarter as quarterback Alex Mills found Jaxon Stanley for a dozen yards and a TD which was followed by a scoring connection from Mills to Campbell. Lusk got on the board in the 2nd quarter as David West ran it in from the 7 but at halftime, the Tigers were trailing 27-6.

Pehton Truempler had a trio of touchdown runs in the 3rd quarter and sandwiched within that was a TD grab from Trey Fike. Lusk's Jackson Smith threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Colton Coffman to conclude the scoring.

Shoshoni will host their Fremont County rival Wind River on Saturday afternoon at 2 pm in the 1A 9-Man semi-final round. Lusk concludes the season at 4-5 and won 3 in a row to qualify for the playoffs.

We have some outstanding photos from Bridget Truempler from that Shoshoni-Lusk game in our gallery below. Enjoy!

