Shoshoni Clinches #1 Seed in 1A 9-Man West Beating Wind River

In a showdown between two Fremont County rivals, Shoshoni won a hard-fought game over Wind River to earn a #1 seed from the 1A 9-man West with one home playoff game assured and possibly a 2nd.

The first quarter was certainly eventful with Shoshoni drawing first blood with a 28-yard run for a touchdown by quarterback Alex Mills to make it 6-0 Wranglers. Wind River came right back as Cooper Frederick cruised to the end zone from 30 yards out to give the Cougars an 8-6 lead with the successful 2-point try. Jaycee Herbert followed that with a 35-yard scamper for 6 so the Cougars were feeling pretty good leading 14-6 after one.

In the 2nd half, Shoshoni running back Pehton Truempler took over. He had a lot of touches in that 2nd half and he's a tough customer to bring down. In that 2nd half alone, Truempler produced a 4-yard YD run, a 10-yard TD catch, and then a 1-yard TD plunge to polish off Wind River 25-14.

Both teams are 6-1 but Shoshoni wins the #1 seed while Wind River will play Rocky Mountain on Thursday to determine the #2 and #3 seeds. We have some great photos of the game from Bridget Truempler in our gallery below so be sure and take a look at those. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Shoshoni Vs. Wind River Football Shoshoni Vs. Wind River Football